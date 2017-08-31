6 position battles to watch for Cardinals in preseason finale

Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche #90 of the Arizona Cardinals tackles running back DeAndre Washington #33 of the Oakland Raiders on Aug. 12, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals enter their preseason finale with a few roster spots still left to decide. Coach Bruce Arians and general manager Steve Keim have said there are about five spots still up for grabs.

Who all are battling for those spots? Here are the roster battle to watch in the preseason finale:

Matt Wile vs. Richie Leone

One job yet undecided is the punter. It will come down to this game in Denver. Wile has been a little more consistent as a punter. He has been better on kickoffs and he appears to be the preference as holder for kicker Phil Dawson.

Leone has the stronger leg, but has outkicked coverage a couple of times.

Statistically, they are pretty even.

Harlan Miller vs. Rudy Ford

It would appears the final defensive back slot will go to either last year’s sixth-round pick or this year’s sixth-round pick. Miller has looked good at safety and probably has the edge there, but be sure to pay attention to special teams. Ford has played more snaps than Miller on special teams and has stood out.

Andre Ellington vs. Elijhaa Penny

With Chris Johnson very unlikely to play, it suggests he is a lock for the roster despite his two fumbles against the Atlanta Falcons. That leaves Ellington and Penny to battle for the final running back spot.

Ellington offers dynamic playmaking on offense, but plays no special teams. Penny has size and plays on special teams. He has not been anything special, though, as a running back. Pay attention to his play on special teams. Perhaps he is the new Stepfan Taylor.

Brittan Golden vs. Jeremy Ross vs. Aaron Dobson

The final receiver spot on the roster is probably going to be Golden, but Ross and Dobson both are intriguing. Plus, Bruce Arians suggested perhaps they could keep seven receivers on the roster early on. Golden and Ross are similar in abilities, but Golden has the edge in experience in the offense. Ross has better size. Both play special teams. Dobson offers the potential for a top-three receiver role, although not necessarily this year. If Dobson shows his speed and makes plays down the field, he could make it difficult to keep off the roster.

Cole Toner vs. Tony Bergstrom

Both players have split time playing center and guard with the second-team offense. Bergstrom offers a little more versatility, being able to play, guard, center and tackle. Toner is much younger and seems to have been a little better. One or the other will likely be on the roster.

Ulrick John vs. Will Holden

This battle is likely for the last spot on the roster for the offensive line. John has looked better in games, but Holden was a draft pick and appears to have higher upside physically.

