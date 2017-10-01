6 Cardinals milestones in reach vs. 49ers

Outside linebacker Chandler Jones #55 of the Arizona Cardinals in action during the NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Oct. 23, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals have players in reach of individual milestones in reach, while others can move up all-time lists. Here are the milestones and marks that the Cardinals can achieve against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jaron Brown

If Brown has a touchdown reception, it will be the first time he has one in consecutive games in his career. It will also tie his career high for touchdowns in a season. He has never scored more than two.

Chandler Jones

If Jones picks up at least one sack against the 49ers, he would extend his streak of games with at least one to six games, which dates back to last season. The longest streak in team history is seven games, set by Curtis Greer in 1984-85.

A sack would also give him five in four games. It would be the first time a Cardinals player has done that since Darnell Dockett in 2007.

Phil Dawson

With four points on Sunday, Dawson will pass David Akers for 12th place on the NFL all-time list for points in a career. Akers had 1,721 points in his career.

Carson Palmer

If Palmer throws for two touchdown passes, he would pass Johnny Unitas and tie Warren Moon for touchdown passes in a career, putting him in 12th place on the all-time list with 291.

If he passes for at least 300 yards, it will be the fifth time in his career he has done so in three consecutive games, the fourth time as a member of the Cardinals.

Bruce Arians

If the Cardinals beat the 49ers, it will be the 43rd win Arians has had as coach of the team. He will be alone in second place in team history, passing Don Coryell. The record is 49, set by Ken Whisenhunt.

Larry Fitzgerald

With 99 receiving yards, Fitzgerald will pass Steve Smith, Sr. on the NFL all-time list for receiving yards in a career, putting him in seventh place in league history.

If he has at least 100 yards, it would be the 10th time in his career to have done so in consecutive games, the first since early 2015.

A catch will extend his streak of consecutive games with at least a reception to 199, the third-longest streak in NFL history.

