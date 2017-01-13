49ers interview Cardinals VP Terry McDonough for GM

Sep 18, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; A view of an Arizona Cardinals helmet during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeat the Buccaneers 40-7. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers have interviewed Arizona vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough for their general manager's job.



Team CEO Jed York met with McDonough on Friday as part of his search for replacements for fired coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke following a 2-14 season that tied the worst mark in franchise history.



McDonough is the seventh candidate to interview for general manager, joining ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, Carolina assistant GM Brandon Beane, Indianapolis vice president of football operations Jimmy Raye III, Minnesota assistant GM George Paton, Green Bay director of football operations Eliot Wolf and Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst.



McDonough has spent four seasons with Arizona and currently oversees the college and pro personnel departments and assists on contract negotiations.



