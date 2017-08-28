4 winners for Cardinals in preseason win over Falcons

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cap Capi against the Oakland Raiders at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The Arizona Cardinals got a 24-14 preseason win over the Atlanta Falcons. The win doesn’t count for anything, but because of the evaluation process for teams trying to form a roster for the regular season, individual performances do.

Who were the Cardinals players to help themselves with their play on Saturday?

John Brown

He had been dealing with injury and then had a funeral to attend the week leading up to the game. He has fallen down to WR4 on the depth chart. But a healthy John Brown is a good John Brown. He caught the ball twice, both going for touchdowns as he beat his defender down the field. Once he gets back to 100 percent, watch out.

Cap Capi

He looked great again. With Jarvis Jones continuing to miss time with some back issue, Capi has shown up in every preseason game. He led the team with seven tackles and had 1.5 sacks as well. He plays with the same intensity as Markus Golden. He could possibly bump Jones off the roster.

Rodney Gunter

Gunter mysteriously disappeared in training camp. He didn’t go anywhere, but he wasn’t ever seen. He played zero snaps against the Bears and he was healthy. He was getting third-team reps in practice. But he showed up against the Falcons and the team needed it after Olsen Pierre left the game with a concussion. He had fives tackles, including one for a loss.

James Summers

The undrafted running back took advantage of extended playing time. He led the team with 40 rushing yards on 10 carries and also showed some versatility returning a kick. No one thinks he will make the team, but he was barely getting snaps in previous preseason games. Now he is at least on film.

