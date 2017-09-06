4 things to know about Cardinals' Week 1 depth chart

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) prepares for the snap in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Photo: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports)

The Arizona Cardinals released their first depth chart of the year.

With the preseason over and there being only 53 players on the roster, it is much simpler.

What do we know about the Cardinals with the new depth chart?

Initial @AZCardinals depth chart of the season. No surprises. Boone backs up Boehm. pic.twitter.com/OuZR7Pmaaa — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) September 5, 2017

Alex Boone is a backup

Signed to a one-year deal on Tuesday, the addition of Boone raised questions as to what his role will be. For now, it is to be a backup. He will be the line veteran on the bench on the offensive line. We will see if he was brought in to compete with Evan Boehm for the starting job.

Kerwynn Williams is David Johnson’s backup

With Chris Johnson getting cut, the talk was about how Andre Ellington looks like the player he was a couple of seasons ago. But it will be Williams who is the first to get carries in relief of David Johnson. As the team’s primary kick and punt returner as well, Williams has a very important role om the team.

Jaron Brown still ahead of John Brown

Jaron passed John Brown on the depth chart during training camp. He remains as the team’s No. 2 receiver, despite John Brown’s two-touchdown performance against the Atlanta Falcons in the preseason.

Philip Wheeler is listed at OLB

While he is an inside linebacker, the Cardinals have him listed as the team’s fourth outside linebacker, backing up Markus Golden. His versatility was one reason why he made the team.

