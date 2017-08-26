4 roster battles to watch for Cardinals in preseason game vs. Falcons

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Brandon Williams (26) intercepts the ball in the end-zone behind Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (85) during the second quarter at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. (Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

The Arizona Cardinals more or less have all the starting positions set for the regular season. However, there are many position battles and roster battles that have not yet been determined.

Against the Atlanta Falcons, this might be the last real test to make an impression.

So who are some individual players to watch in their battle for the roster and role on the team?

Harlan Miller and Rudy Ford

In what is a battle for the final defensive back spot on the roster, both have looked good. Miller had issues in the Hall of Fame game at cornerback, but has been solid at safety. Ford was good in his time on the field, but lost ground because of an injury. Whoever plays better might win the spot on the roster.

Will Holden vs. Ulrick John

The final offensive line spot on the roster will likely go to one of these two players. Holden hasn’t been great but has potential and is one of the team’s draft picks this year. He also provides some versatility as he can play both tackle and guard. John, though, has been very good so far in the preseason.

Brandon Williams vs. Tramon Williams

Both players will be on the roster, but this battle is for their role. Which will be the No. 3 cornerback and first to replace Justin Bethel or Patrick Peterson in case of injury? Brandon Williams made huge strides in the last two weeks, while Tramon has the veteran experience.

Brittan Golden vs. Jeremy Ross vs. Aaron Dobson

The final spot on the roster at receiver comes down to these three players. Golden has been great all offseason and in camp, but missed last week’s game with an injury. Dobson looked great and fast in the offseason but has been out almost all of training camp. This will be his first game action. Ross has been steady in everything he has done. Whoever shines against the Falcons could make the decision easier for coaches.

