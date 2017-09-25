4 potential Cardinals milestones to be reached vs. Cowboys

(Photo: USA Today Sports Images)

The Arizona Cardinals collectively want and need a win against the Dallas Cowboys. However, some individual players and coach Bruce Arians can reach some milestones depending on how things play out as a team and with their individual performance.

Here are some of those potential milestones:

Bruce Arians

With a Cardinals win, it would give Arians his 43rd as coach of the Cardinals. That would put him in second place all-time for career wins as a coach. He would pass Don Coryell and would be six behind the all-time leader, Ken Whisenhunt.

Larry Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald will extend his streak of consecutive games with a reception with a catch. It will extend the streak to 198. If he gains at least 97 receiving yards, he will pass Marvin Harrison (14,580) for eighth place on the all-time list for receiving yards in a career.

Phil Dawson

He moved into 13th place all-time for points scored in a career last week. With nine more points against the Cowboys, he will pass David Akers for 12th place all-time. Akers has 1,721 points.

Carson Palmer

With two touchdown passes, it would give him 100 as a member of the Cardinals. It would make him the fourth player ever to have at least 100 touchdown passes for more than one team. The others are Kurt Warner, Frank Tarkenton and Peyton Manning.

With three touchdown passes, Palmer would tie Johnny Unitas for 13th place on the all-time list for touchdown passes in a career. Palmer now has 287.

