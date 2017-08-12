4 Cardinals who need to step up in preseason game vs. Raiders

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Harlan Miller (34) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Arizona Cardinals already have one preseason game in the books and another Saturday night as they host the Oakland Raiders.

There is already game experience for the players on the Cardinals roster and some players are in need of improvement to have a chance to make the team.

Here are the players who need to step up against Oakland.

CB Harlan Miller

He has been bouncing between cornerback and safety. His versatility is key, but he did not look good at cornerback last week against Dallas, getting beat down the field. He needs to make a play or two against the Raiders to stay in the mix for what will likely be the final defensive back spot on the roster.

CB Brandon Williams

His game last week against the Cowboys was a roller coaster ride. He has gone from being in the mix for a starting job to just a guy. He had an interception and a pass breakup, but some believe Williams is now battling just to make the roster. I don’t think his situation is that dire yet, but more good than bad is what he needs to show against the Raiders.

RB Elijah Penny

He is in the mix with Andre Ellington for the fourth running back spot on the roster. However, he was unspectacular a week ago. he will have to especially make plays on special teams, as the Cardinals believe he can fill the role Stepfan Taylor had for four seasons.

T Will Holden

The fifth-round tackle from this year’s draft has been unnoticed and unmentioned so far. If the Cardinals end up keeping nine offensive linemen, Holden is probably the guy. However, he needs to show some potential, even though he has been playing mostly guard in training camp, as opposed to tackle.

