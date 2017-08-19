4 bubble players to watch for Cardinals vs. Bears

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Harlan Miller (34) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Arizona Cardinals play their third preseason contest on Saturday against the Chicago Bears.

The starters will play a little more than they did in their last game, but the preseason is often more about seeing the guys at the back of the roster battle for a spot among the final 53.

So who are the bubble players to pay attention to this weekend?

Will Holden

The fifth-round pick struggled last week against the Oakland Raiders. He offers potential and versatility, but with John Wetzel seemingly a lock for the roster, Holden will have to beat out Ulrick John, who has played well in the preseason.

Can Holden bounce back against the Bears and show flashes of potential?

Cap Capi

The outside linebacker probably couldn’t even be considered a bubble player. He is more of a long shot for the roster, but he has looked good. With Jarvis Jones still out with injuries, another good showing could put him in the running for a roster spot. He plays with his hair on fire, with the same intensity as Markus Golden, who led the team in sacks last season.

Ironhead Gallon

Four cornerback spots and four safety spots appear locked up. There might only be one other spot on the roster for a defensive back. Gallon is in that mix. He has flashed in both preseason games so far.

Harlan Miller

He didn’t look good at cornerback in the Hall of Fame Game, but was better at safety last week. He offers position flexibility, but he has to be able to contribute at both positions for that to be a valuable trait.

