3 changes in newest Cardinals depth chart

Chris Johnson of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the ball as Kyle Fuller #23 of the Chicago Bears attempts to make a tackle from behind at University of Phoenix Stadium on Aug. 19, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo: Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals released their latest depth chart in preparation for their preseason contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

There are some changes from last week’s depth chart.

Here is the latest:

#AZCardinals latest depth chart heading into the Falcons preseason game on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/N2O4mGaD4I — Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) August 21, 2017

What were the changes?

Jaron Brown moves past John Brown

Coach Bruce Arians said Jaron Brown was one of only two receivers he was pleased with last week. Now he is officially a starter alongside Larry Fitzgerald, passing John Brown.

John Brown continues to be limited with a quad injury and now will miss practice this week because of a funeral. There are still two weeks before the regular season, so things can change again, but Jaron’s play has been consistently good.

Chris Johnson passes Kerwynn Williams

After being listed as a co-backup to David Johnson with Kerwynn Williams, the veteran Johnson is not alone as the No. 2 running back.

Williams has done enough to be the team’s primary kick and punt returner, so he still has a critical role, but Johnson now will be the one to spell David Johnson when needed. This was anticipated for some time.

Josh Bynes moves up

After playing extremely well against the Oakland Raiders, Bynes moves up on the depth chart, passing Philip Wheeler.

Of course, both Bynes and Wheeler missed the game against the Bears with injuries, but it appears Bynes might have found himself a spot on the final roster.

