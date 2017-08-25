3 Cardinals receivers battling for final WR spot on roster

The sixth WR spot is more of less down to three guys. (Photos: Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals ended training camp, and there are two preseason games left for players to make a push for the final roster. One roster spot up for grabs is the final receiver job.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians indicated earlier in training camp he would probably keep six receivers. The first five seem all but locked up: Larry Fitzgerald, John Brown, Jaron Brown, J.J. Nelson and third-round pick Chad Williams.

The sixth is more of less down to three guys.

Brittan Golden

Brittan Golden is the incumbent, having spent time with the Cardinals in each of the last four years. He had a great offseason. Carson Palmer said Golden caught everything in the spring. He made plays in training camp and the first two preseason games. He offers versatility and contributes to special teams. He can return kicks and punts and has been part of cover teams every year.

Jeremy Ross

Jeremy Ross does a lot but is not flashy. He has some speed, and he has some league experience. He made plays in the preseason, too. He has experience as a kick and punt returner and can play special teams.

Bruce Arians said after the Bears game: “He has been solid all camp . . . He knows everything and does what he is supposed to do.”

Aaron Dobson

Aaron Dobson offers something Ross and Golden can’t do. He has been a very productive receiver in the past and has the best size and speed of the three.

He had a great spring, according to coach Bruce Arians.

“He got behind our defense a lot in the spring,” Arians told reporters after training camp concluded.

The problem is he has been hurt almost the entirety of camp and has just recently returned to action.

Copyright 2017 USA Today Sports