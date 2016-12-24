KPNX
Close

Browns beat Chargers to avoid 0-16 season, but could lose out on No. 1 pick

USA TODAY Sports , KPNX 2:49 PM. MST December 24, 2016

The Cleveland Browns won't be joining the 2008 Detroit Lions in NFL infamy.

With a 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers on Saturday, the Browns ensured they would not become just the second team in league history to finish a season with an 0-16 record.

The victory was the franchise's first since Dec. 13, 2015, when Johnny Manziel was still the starting quarterback.

But the win might end up costing Cleveland the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

If the San Francisco 49ers fall to the Los Angeles Rams later on Saturday, they would both stand at 1-14 entering the final week. The 49ers would have a lower strength of schedule and thus win the tiebreaker over the Browns.

Cleveland also owns the Philadelphia Eagles' first-round pick in the upcoming draft after trading back in 2016.

The Browns conclude their season next Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks.

PHOTOS: Best of the NFL

Copyright 2016 USA TODAY Sports


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories