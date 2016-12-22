Bill Belichick: Patriots did not know severity of Michael Floyd's DUI arrest

Dec 18, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field. The Patriots won 16-3. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Chris Humphreys, Chris Humphreys)

The New England Patriots did not know that wide receiver Michael Floyd’s blood alcohol level after an arrest on a drunk driving charge earlier this month was .217 when the team claimed him off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals.

Floyd was arrested on Dec. 12 in Scottsdale, Ariz., hours after the Cards returned from a road game at Miami. He was released by Arizona two days later and subsequently claimed by the Patriots.

Floyd is expected to make his debut for the Patriots during Saturday's home game against the New York Jets.

New England coach Bill Belichick revealed Thursday that the team was unaware of the extent of Floyd’s DUI. The BAC results as well as video footage of Floyd’s arrest, recorded on a Scottsdale police officer’s body camera, were released Wednesday.

Belichick declined additional comment when asked if the new information changed the team's opinion on Floyd or their decision to claim him. A BAC of .217 would be considered an “extreme DUI” under Arizona law, and Floyd could face mandatory jail time.

“He's in a legal situation. I can't comment on his legal situation,” Belichick said. “I appreciate you asking about it, though. I really do.”

Floyd met with reporters Thursday for the first time since the arrest, and said his DUI was a mistake.

“I think in life everyone makes mistakes,” Floyd said. “I think right now it’s about learning from that mistake.”

This is Floyd’s second arrest for DUI. He was also charged while attending Notre Dame in 2011.

A first-round pick in 2012, Floyd was in the final year of his contract with the Cardinals before being cut. He has just 33 catches for 446 yards this year and four touchdowns.

“I understand what happened last week was last week,” Floyd said. “I’m excited about my opportunity here, being a Patriot, with a great group of guys and a great group of coaches and an organization that just treats people well.”

***

