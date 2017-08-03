A few facts about the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. (Photo: 12 News)

The doors of the Pro Football Hall of Fame opened back in 1963, but it has changed a lot over the years.

The building has expanded in 1971, 1978 and 1995, and completed major exhibit gallery renovations in 2003, 2008, and 2009. It is currently undergoing the largest expansion and renovation in its history.

The Hall of Fame completed a $27 million expansion in 2013, in time to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Officials hope to have the new village built and operating before the NFL's 100th anniversary in 2020. The planned Hall of Fame Village would include a new hotel and conference center, restaurants, retail, a residential community for retired athletes, a youth sports complex, and a sports-entertainment complex.

In case you were wondering, the Hall of Fame is located in Canton, Ohio for three reasons:

1. The NFL (first called the American Professional Association) was founded in Canton on September 17, 1920.

2. The Canton Bulldogs were an early pro football power. They were the first two-time champions in 1922 and 1923.

3. In the 1960s, citizens of Canton campaigned to designate the site here.

How are the hall of famers selected? A 46-member committee (largely made up of sports writers), is responsible for electing new members each year.

Former Cardinals quarterbacks Kurt Warner will become the 13th member of the Cardinals organization to be inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’ll also be the 310th overall member of football most exclusive club.

Warner will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

© 2017 KPNX-TV