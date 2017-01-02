49ers fire Chip Kelly, Trent Baalke in major reset

Jan 1, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly addresses the media after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levis Stadium Seahawks defeated the 49ers 25-23. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Neville E. Guard, Neville E. Guard)

The San Francisco 49ers are hitting reset.

Chip Kelly was fired by the organization Sunday after only one season as the team's coach, the 49ers announced. General manager Trent Baalke confirmed earlier in the day that he also had been relieved of his duties.

“Despite my feelings for Trent and Chip, I felt the decision to change our football leadership was absolutely necessary," 49ers owner Jed York said in a statement. "The performance of this team has not lived up to my expectations or those of our fans, and that is truly disappointing. We all expected to see this team progress and develop as the season went on, but unfortunately that did not happen. That is why now is the time to find a new direction for this team.”

San Francisco went 2-14 in Kelly's lone season. The team also fired Jim Tomsula after just one season at the conclusion of last year's campaign.

The 49ers will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. ET on Monday.

