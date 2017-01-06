3 rookies, Ryan, highlight revamped AP All-Pro Team

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 18: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scoring a touchdown by jumping into a Salvation Army red kettle during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2016 Getty Images)

Three rookies among 17 first-time selections highlight The Associated Press 2016 NFL All-Pro Team, led by Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott and Kansas City's Tyreek Hill, a unanimous choice as punt returner.



One star not on the team announced Friday: Tom Brady, who was stellar after a four-game suspension, but was edged by Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan.



For the first time, the nationwide panel of 50 sports writers and broadcasters who regularly cover the NFL voted for specific positions on the offensive line, a flex player on offense, a fifth defensive back, and a punt returner and special teamer.



Tennessee right tackle Jack Conklin was the other rookie. Other newcomers included Arizona running back David Johnson (flex); Denver cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (DB); and New England's Matthew Slater (special teamer).



One other unanimous pick was Baltimore placekicker Justin Tucker

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.