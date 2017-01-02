2016-17 NFL playoffs schedule: Times, dates, odds, TV info

Wild-card weekend
SATURDAY, JAN. 7
Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans
Time: 4:35 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN/ABC
Betting Line: Texans favored by 2.5 Weather: Forecast (NRG Stadium can close roof)
*Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks*
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET, TV: (NBC)
Betting line: Seahawks favored by 7.5 Weather: Forecast
SUNDAY, JAN. 8
*Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers*
Time: 1:05 p.m. ET. TV: (CBS)
Betting line: Steelers favored by 10 Weather: Forecast
*New York Giants at Green Bay Packers*
Time: 4:40 p.m. ET TV: (Fox)
Betting line: Packers favored by 4.5 Weather: Forecast
Divisional weekend
Saturday, Jan. 14
Highest NFC seed at Atlanta Falcons - 4:35 p.m. ET, (Fox)
Lowest AFC seed at New England Patriots - 8:15 p.m. ET, (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 15
Highest AFC seed at Kansas City Chiefs - 1:05 p.m. ET, (NBC)
Lowest NFC seed at Dallas Cowboys - 4:40 p.m. ET (Fox)
Conference championship weekend
Sunday, Jan. 22
NFC Championship Game - 3:05 p.m. ET, Fox
AFC Championship Game - 6:40 p.m. ET, CBS
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 5
Super Bowl LI (NRG Stadium, Houston) - 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox
