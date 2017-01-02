KPNX
2016-17 NFL playoffs schedule: Times, dates, odds, TV info

USA TODAY Sports , KPNX 2:50 PM. MST January 02, 2017

Wild-card weekend

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans

Time:  4:35 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN/ABC

Betting Line: Texans favored by 2.5 Weather: Forecast (NRG Stadium can close roof)

*Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks*

Time:  8:15 p.m. ET, TV: (NBC)

Betting line: Seahawks favored by 7.5 Weather: Forecast

SUNDAY, JAN. 8

*Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers*

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET. TV: (CBS)

Betting line: Steelers favored by 10 Weather: Forecast

*New York Giants at Green Bay Packers*

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET TV: (Fox)

Betting line: Packers favored by 4.5 Weather: Forecast

Divisional weekend

Saturday, Jan. 14

Highest NFC seed at Atlanta Falcons - 4:35 p.m. ET, (Fox)

Lowest AFC seed at New England Patriots - 8:15 p.m. ET, (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 15

Highest AFC seed at Kansas City Chiefs - 1:05 p.m. ET, (NBC)

Lowest NFC seed at Dallas Cowboys - 4:40 p.m. ET (Fox)

Conference championship weekend

Sunday, Jan. 22

NFC Championship Game - 3:05 p.m. ET, Fox

AFC Championship Game - 6:40 p.m. ET, CBS

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 5

Super Bowl LI (NRG Stadium, Houston) - 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox

