No. 5 UCLA dominates offensive boards to edge No. 4 Arizona

Feb 25, 2017; Tucson, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins center Thomas Welsh (40) celebrates after scoring agains the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at McKale Center. UCLA won 77-72.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Thomas Welsh scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half and No. 5 UCLA dominated the offensive boards to beat No. 4 Arizona 77-72 in a Pac-12 showdown Saturday night.



The Bruins (26-3, 13-3) snapped Arizona's 21-game home court winning streak and dropped the Wildcats (26-4, 15-2) into a tie with Oregon for first place in the Pac-12 heading into the final week of the regular season. The Ducks hold the tiebreaker by beating Arizona in the teams' only meeting.



UCLA, avenging a 96-85 home loss to Arizona on Jan. 21, trailed 53-49 at the half but took control with a 19-4 second-half run.



Allonzo Trier scored a career-high 28 for the Wildcats.

