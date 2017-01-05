No. 17 Arizona wears down Utah for 66-56 win

Jan 5, 2017; Tucson, AZ, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Lauri Markkanen (10) and center Dusan Ristic (14) celebrate after scoring against the Utah Utes during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Casey Sapio, Casey Sapio)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Dusan Ristic scored 18 points, Lauri Markkanen added 11 and No. 17 Arizona wore down Utah for a 66-56 victory Thursday night.



Arizona (14-2, 3-0 Pac-12) had offensive lapses at times, but used its size advantage to get the Utes into foul trouble and prevent them from getting many open looks on the perimeter.



The Wildcats held Utah (10-4, 1-1) to a long scoreless drought in the first half and 4-of-21 shooting from 3-point range overall to win their 14th straight home game.



Parker Jackson-Cartwright had nine assists while controlling Arizona's offense much of the night in his third game back from a sprained ankle.



David Collette scored 13 points despite battling foul trouble most of the game and Devon Daniels added 12 for the Utes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.