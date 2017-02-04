No. 13 Oregon routs No. 5 Arizona 85-58

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Tyler Dorsey scored 23 points, including six 3-pointers, and No. 13 Oregon snapped Arizona's 15-game winning streak with a decisive 85-58 victory over the fifth-ranked Wildcats on Saturday.
Dillon Brooks added 18 points and four 3s as the Ducks (21-3, 10-1 Pac-12) extended their home winning streak to 40 games, an ongoing school record. Going into the game, it was the second-longest streak in the nation behind Kansas with 51, but the Jayhawks fell at home to Iowa State 92-89 in overtime earlier Saturday.
Oregon hit 16 3-pointers, most since opening Matthew Knight Arena in 2011.
Rawle Alkins had 16 points for the Wildcats (21-3, 10-1) in their worst loss under coach Sean Miller since they fell 99-69 to BYU on Dec. 28, 2009. Their 15-game winning streak was the third-longest streak in the nation.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs