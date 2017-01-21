Trier passes NCAA test, can play against UCLA

Nov 30, 2016; Tucson, AZ, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier (35) watches from the bench during the second half against the Texas Southern Tigers at McKale Center. Arizona won 85-63. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Casey Sapio, Casey Sapio)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Athletic Department says it has received word that Allonzo Trier tested negative for a performance-enhancing drug in his latest test and will be eligible to play when the Number 14 Wildcats face 4th ranked UCLA in Los Angeles Saturday.



The NCAA's blessing has long been awaited as Trier sat out the entire season, able to practice and travel with the team but unable to play in games.



The school refused to say why Trier wasn't playing until the player released a statement this week saying he had inadvertently taken a substance with a trace amount of PED in it. He said the NCAA would not allow him to play until his system was completely cleared of the drug.

