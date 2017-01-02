No. 18 Arizona routs Stanford 91-52

Jan 1, 2017; Stanford, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright (0) drives with the ball during the second half of the game against Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Stan Szeto, Stan Szeto)

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) - Rawle Alkins scored 19 points while Dusan Ristic added 18 and Lauri Markannen 15 to help No. 18 Arizona beat Stanford 91-52 on Sunday to complete a weekend road sweep to open Pac-12 Conference play.



Chance Comanche added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (13-2, 2-0), who have beaten the Cardinal in 14 straight games. Ristic, Markannen and Comanche combined to make 16 of their 20 shots.



Stanford (8-6, 0-2) struggled to get clean shots much of the game and wound up shooting 34 percent, including 22 percent in the second half. Reid Travis led the Cardinal with 11 points - seven under his season average - before fouling out.

