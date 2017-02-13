NIT to have experimental rules similar to quarter-style play

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 31: George Washington Colonials celebrates their victory over the Valparaiso Crusaders in the NIT Championship game at Madison Square Garden on March 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images) (Photo: Jeff Zelevansky, 2016 Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - This year's NIT will experiment with rules, incorporating elements of playing four quarters while staying with a two-half format.



The NCAA announced Monday its rules panel has approved resetting team fouls to zero at the end of 10-minute segments in each half, as well as doing away with the 1-and-1 free throw in favor or two foul shots on many fouls.



Instead, teams will shoot two free throws after teams have reached four fouls during each 10-minute segment and three fouls during overtime. The fouls will reset at the 9:59 mark of each half.



The rules panel also approved resetting the shot clock to 20 seconds instead of going back to 30 when a team inbounds in its frontcourt after a foul.

