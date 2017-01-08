Markkanen scores 22 as No. 17 Arizona beats Colorado 82-73

Jan 7, 2017; Tucson, AZ, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Lauri Markkanen (10) shoots the ball in front of Colorado Buffaloes guard Derrick White (21) during the second half at McKale Center. Arizona won 82-73. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Casey Sapio, Casey Sapio)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Lauri Markkanen scored 22 points, shooting 4 of 5 on 3-pointers, Kadeem Allen made all three of his 3s en route to a career-high 18 and Number 17 Arizona held off a late Colorado surge to beat the Buffaloes 82-73 Saturday night.



Dusan Ristic scored 17 for the Wildcats (15-2, 4-0 Pac-12), who led by 20 points early in the second half before the Buffaloes (10-6, 0-3) rallied to cut it to five late.



Xavier Johnson, ejected Thursday night in the first half of Colorado's 78-77 loss at Arizona State, led the Buffaloes with 26 points, one shy of his career high. Wesley Gordon added 16.



George King had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Buffaloes, who outrebounded the bigger Wildcats 38-32.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.