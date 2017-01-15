Grand Canyon beats Rio Grande 79-66

DURHAM, NC - NOVEMBER 12: Coach Dan Majerle of the Grand Canyon Antelopes directs his team during the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Photo: Grant Halverson, 2016 Getty Images)

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) - Keonta Vernon scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Grand Canyon beat Rio Grande 79-66 on Saturday night.



Vernon was 8 of 12 from the floor for the Antelopes (11-7, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference). DeWayne Russell added 18 points and seven assists, Joshua Braun had 16 points and five rebounds and Gerard Martin had 14 points and five boards.



Martin drained a 3-pointer midway through the second half, sparking a 10-0 run that gave the Antelopes a 57-49 lead with 9:11 to play. Two more Martin 3s stretched it to 77-63 with 3:24 remaining and Rio Grande never threatened after that.



Vernon followed a dunk with a jumper early in the first half to help Grand Canyon to a 16-6 start. They led all the way to the break, hanging on to a 33-32 edge.



Antonio Green led the Vaqueros (9-12, 1-3) with 23 points.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.