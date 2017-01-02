California uses late run to pull away and beat Arizona State

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) - Grant Mullins scored a career-high 20 points to lead four players in double figures and California pulled away late in the second half to beat Arizona State 81-65 on Sunday night.
Ivan Rabb had 20 points, 15 rebounds and five assists for his sixth double-double of the season despite being in foul trouble. Jabari Bird added 16 points and Sam Singer scored 10 to help the Golden Bears (10-4, 1-1 Pac-12) snap a two-game losing streak.
Rabb was on the bench with his fourth foul when California made its game-changing run.
The Bears trailed 61-60 before Singer's free throw tied it with 5:45 left. Bird followed with a one-handed dunk and Kingsley Okoroh added his own emphatic dunk and California made its final eight shots while outscoring Arizona State 21-4 down the stretch.
Obinna Oleka had 18 points and five rebounds while Tra Holder scored 14 points for the Sun Devils (8-7, 1-1).
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs