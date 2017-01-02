California uses late run to pull away and beat Arizona State

Dec 17, 2016; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley shouts against the New Mexico State Aggies during the second half at Wells-Fargo Arena. New Mexico State won 81-70. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Joe Camporeale)

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) - Grant Mullins scored a career-high 20 points to lead four players in double figures and California pulled away late in the second half to beat Arizona State 81-65 on Sunday night.



Ivan Rabb had 20 points, 15 rebounds and five assists for his sixth double-double of the season despite being in foul trouble. Jabari Bird added 16 points and Sam Singer scored 10 to help the Golden Bears (10-4, 1-1 Pac-12) snap a two-game losing streak.



Rabb was on the bench with his fourth foul when California made its game-changing run.



The Bears trailed 61-60 before Singer's free throw tied it with 5:45 left. Bird followed with a one-handed dunk and Kingsley Okoroh added his own emphatic dunk and California made its final eight shots while outscoring Arizona State 21-4 down the stretch.



Obinna Oleka had 18 points and five rebounds while Tra Holder scored 14 points for the Sun Devils (8-7, 1-1).

