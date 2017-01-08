Braun has 31 points, Grand Canyon rolls over Utah Valley

DURHAM, NC - NOVEMBER 12: Coach Dan Majerle of the Grand Canyon Antelopes directs his team during the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Photo: Grant Halverson, 2016 Getty Images)

PHOENIX (AP) - Joshua Braun nailed a career-high 7 of 13 from beyond the arc to total 31 points as Grand Canyon opened Western Athletic Conference action with an 82-72 win over Utah Valley Saturday night.



Braun, who scored 21 points in the first period for a career high in a half, had 34 and 30 points against Utah State last year.



DeWayne Russell had 21 points and 11 assists and Kerwin Smith added 12 points for Grand Canyon (10-6, 1-0), which has won five of its last six games.



Grand Canyon held a 38-35 lead at the break. The Antelopes' Smith slammed home a dunk to start a 13-0 run and give Grand Canyon a 56-41 led at the 12:08 mark of the second period.



Kenneth Ogbe led Utah Valley (8-8, 0-1) with 20 points, Brandon Randolph added 18 with 10 rebounds, and Isaac Neilson had 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.