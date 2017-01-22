Braun free throws let Grand Canyon hold off Seattle U, 61-57

DURHAM, NC - NOVEMBER 12: Coach Dan Majerle of the Grand Canyon Antelopes directs his team during the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Photo: Grant Halverson, 2016 Getty Images)

PHOENIX (AP) - Joshua Braun hit a pair of free throws with :15 left to earn Grand Canyon a 61-57 win over Seattle University in a Western Athletic Conference battle Saturday night.



Jack Shaughnessy hit a 3-pointer with :57 left to get the Redhawks within a point, 58-57. Keonta Vernon hit the first of two free throws to make it a two-point game, but the Redhawks did not get a shot off until Mataj Kavas missed a 3-point attempt with :04 left.



Braun and DeWayne Russell each had 19 points to lead Grand Canyon (13-7, 3-1). The Antelopes shot 35.2 percent from the field (19 of 54), but hit 9 of 31 from 3-point range.



Kavas finished with 16 points off the bench to lead Seattle U (9-10, 1-3), with Brendan Westendorf adding 15 points. The Redhawks shot 46.2 percent from the field (24 of 52), including 8 of 24 from long range.

