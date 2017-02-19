Lauri Markkanen carries No. 5 Arizona past Washington, 76-68

SEATTLE (AP) - Lauri Markkanen had 26 points and 13 rebounds, Allonzo Trier scored 21 points and No. 5 Arizona held off a challenge from Washington for a 76-68 victory Saturday night.
Arizona (25-3, 14-1 Pac-12) remained on top of the conference standings and won its fourth straight. The Wildcats did it short-handed, with starters Dusan Ristic and Kadeem Allen out because of injuries.
It wasn't easy, as Washington put forth one of its best efforts of the season but still couldn't snap a losing streak that's now reached nine games, tied for the longest in school history. Chance Comanche's rebound and dunk with 52 seconds left finally gave Arizona enough of a cushion to hold on in the final moments.
Markelle Fultz scored 26 points, but the Huskies (9-18, 2-13) had no field goals over the final 4:41 of the game.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs