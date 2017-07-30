Jaxon Hood's Fall From Grace Part ONe

HAMILTON HIGH SCHOOL'S STAR JAXON HOOD WAS A ONE OF KIND PLAYER. BUT AFTER A STELLAR FRESHMAN SEASON AT ASU. HE BEGAN TO MISS SIGNIFICANT TIME AWAY FROM THE TEAM. TIME THAT WAS NEVER FULLY DISCLOSED.BUT IN A 12 SPORTS TONIGHT EXCLUSIVE... WE FIND OU

KPNX 9:22 PM. MST July 30, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories