Grand Canyon outlasts Chicago State in double overtime

CHICAGO (AP) - DeWayne Russell scored 25 points and Keonta Vernon a career-high 24 with 15 rebounds and Grand Canyon beat Chicago State 85-77 in double overtime Saturday.



Vernon scored six points in the second overtime with the Antelopes (14-8, 4-2 Western Athletic) scoring the first five points, capped by a dunk by Oscar Frayer.



Joshua Braun added 19 points and Frayer 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds for Grand Canyon.



Chicago State's Trayvon Palmer tied the game with 1:53 left in the first overtime and neither team scored again in the extra period. Anthony Eaves tied it in regulation for Chicago State (6-18, 1-6) on a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left.



The Cougars led by 13 at halftime but Grand Canyon outscored them 28-8 over the first 10 minutes of the second half, including 11 points from Russell. The game was tied with 5½ minutes in regulation.



Sims scored 21 points and Eaves 19 for Chicago State.

