Grand Canyon holds off Seattle for 3rd straight win

SEATTLE (AP) - DeWayne Russell scored 11 points, including a pivotal jumper with 1:02 left, and Grand Canyon held on to beat Seattle University 61-58 Thursday night.



Grand Canyon trailed 24-9 seven minutes into the contest but stormed back, outscoring Seattle 29-6 over the next 13 minutes to take a 38-30 halftime lead.



The Antelopes (18-9, 7-3 WAC) led by as many as 10 in the second before Seattle chipped away, closing to 59-58 on the first of two William Powell free throw attempts with 1:27 left.



Powell missed his second attempt which would have tied it, and Russell buried a jumper on the other end for a three-point Grand Canyon lead. Neither team scored over the final minute.



Kerwin Smith also had 11 points for the Antelopes, who have won three straight and four of five.



Zack Moore led the Redhawks (12-13, 4-6) with 17 points. Brendan Westendorf added 14.

