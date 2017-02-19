Grand Canyon beats Utah Valley 77-71

DURHAM, NC - NOVEMBER 12: Coach Dan Majerle of the Grand Canyon Antelopes directs his team during the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Photo: Grant Halverson, 2016 Getty Images)

OREM, Utah (AP) - DeWayne Russell scored 18 points with seven assists and Grand Canyon extended its winning streak to four, beating Utah Valley 77-71 on Saturday night.



Joshua Braun added 17 points for the Antelopes (19-9, 8-3 West Coast Conference) and Shaq Carr had 11.



Grand Canyon led 35-33 at the break. But an Ivory Young 3-pointer early in the second half gave Utah Valley a 38-37 edge and two more 3s each by Young and Kenneth Ogbe helped extend the Wolverines' lead to 55-49 with 10:55 to go. Darion Clark made a layup to put GCU back on top 68-66 with 3:30 remaining and Braun drained a 3-pointer to make it 72-66 with 2:32 left. The Antelopes led the rest of the way.



Grand Canyon sits in third place in the WAC behind no. 2 New Mexico State (9-2) and no. 1 CSU Bakersfield (9-1).



Young scored 18 points for the Wolverines (11-15, 3-8).

