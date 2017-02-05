CS Bakersfield rallies in final minutes, beats Grand Canyon

DURHAM, NC - NOVEMBER 12: Coach Dan Majerle of the Grand Canyon Antelopes directs his team during the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Photo: Grant Halverson, 2016 Getty Images)

PHOENIX (AP) - Dedrick Basile drilled a 3-pointer and Matt Smith followed with a layup as Cal State Bakersfield rallied in the final minutes on Saturday night to beat Grand Canyon 65-62.



Grand Canyon led 57-52 with 5:29 left in the game. Smith and Jaylin Airington hit back-to-back layups to close to 57-56 and took a 61-60 lead when Basile hit the trey with 1:35 left. Airington made two free throws in the final 22 seconds to seal the win.



The Roadrunners (15-7, 6-1), who have won four straight and seven of their last eight, remain in second place in the Western Athletic Conference.



Basile was 5 of 8 from the floor, making 2 of 3 from distance, for 14 points. Smith and Brent Wrapp added 11 apiece for the Roadrunners, who shot 52 percent while limiting Grand Canyon to 10-of-29 shooting in the second half.



Joshua Braun led Grand Canyon (15-9, 4-3) with 16 points.

