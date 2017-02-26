Braun makes 5 3-pointers, Grand Canyon beats UMKC 84-77

DURHAM, NC - NOVEMBER 12: Coach Dan Majerle of the Grand Canyon Antelopes directs his team during the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Photo: Grant Halverson, 2016 Getty Images)

PHOENIX (AP) - Joshua Braun made five 3-pointers and scored 28 points, DeWayne Russell had 19 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, and Grand Canyon beat Missouri-Kansas City 84-77 on Saturday night.



Braun was 5 of 9 from distance a game after hitting a single-game school record nine 3-pointers in an 82-59 victory over Chicago State. He started 3 of 5 from beyond the arc to give Grand Canyon a 27-17 lead over UMKC.



Russell, a senior on senior night, kept the Antelopes in front despite not making a field goal in the final 3:46. He rebounded a long miss, had a pass that led to two free throws and drew a charge in the closing minutes.



Oscar Frayer added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Keonta Vernon scored 10 for Grand Canyon (21-9, 10-3 Western Athletic Conference), which played in front of a GCU Arena record 7,502 fans.



The Antelopes finish the regular season next Saturday at first-place CSU Bakersfield.



LaVell Boyd had 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds for UMKC (15-15, 7-6).

