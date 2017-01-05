Zaza Pachulia near the top of NBA All-Star voting

Dec 8, 2016; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia (27) defends against a pass by Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) during the second half. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Russell Isabella, Russell Isabella)

The NBA released the first round of fan-voting results for the 2017 All-Star Game starters on Thursday, giving an early look at which players may be headed to New Orleans next month.

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James and Kyrie Irving received the most overall votes, while Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry lead all Western Conference players. The biggest surprise on the list is the Warriors' Zaza Pachulia, who earned the second-most votes of all West frontcourt players despite averaging just 5.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17.7 minutes.

Eastern Conference

Frontcourt

LeBron James - 595,288

Giannis Antetokounmpo - 500,663

Kevin Love - 250,347

Joel Embiid - 221,984

Carmelo Anthony - 189,817

Jimmy Butler - 189,066

Kristaps Porzingis - 184,166

Paul George - 138,332

Hassan Whiteside - 72,628

Jabari Parker - 64,14

Guards

Kyrie Irving - 543,030

Dwyane Wade - 278,052

DeMar DeRozan - 253,340

Isaiah Thomas - 193,297

Derrick Rose - 129,924

Kyle Lowry - 128,940

John Wall - 87,360

Jeremy Lin - 59,562

Kemba Walker - 52,122

Avery Bradley - 32,822

Western Conference

Frontcourt

Kevin Durant - 541,209

Zaza Pachulia - 439,675

Kawhi Leonard - 341,240

Anthony Davis - 318,144

Draymond Green - 236,315

DeMarcus Cousins - 202,317

Karl-Anthony Towns - 125,278

LaMarcus Aldridge - 101,724

Blake Griffin - 100,524

Marc Gasol - 97,370

Guards

Stephen Curry - 523,597

James Harden - 519,446

Russell Westbrook - 501,652

Klay Thompson - 293,054

Chris Paul - 173,830

Damian Lillard - 117,857

Eric Gordon - 76,609

Manu Ginobili - 65,832

Andre Iguodala - 64,247

Zach LaVine - 53,642

As was announced in December, this year marks the first time that fans only make up 50% of the vote, while NBA players and media each comprise 25%.

Fans can vote in several ways:

NBA.com/vote

The NBA App

Twitter and Facebook, by using the player's first and last name (or Twitter handle) along with the hashtag #NBAVote

Google search, by typing in "NBA Vote All-Star" or "NBA Vote Team Name" (example: NBA Vote Warriors) and using the respective voting cards to select teams and then players

On Twitter, Facebook and Google, fans can submit votes for 10 different players per day during the voting period. On NBA.com and in the NBA App, fans can fill out one ballot per day, selecting up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference.

A second voting update will be shared on Jan. 12, voting will conclude on Jan. 16 and the starters will be announced on Jan. 19 on TNT. The All-Star reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, will be announced a week later on Jan. 26.

The All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 19 at the Smoothie King Center.

PHOTOS: Best of the NBA

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY Sports