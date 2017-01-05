Zaza Pachulia near the top of NBA All-Star voting

The NBA released the first round of fan-voting results for the 2017 All-Star Game starters on Thursday, giving an early look at which players may be headed to New Orleans next month.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James and Kyrie Irving received the most overall votes, while Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry lead all Western Conference players. The biggest surprise on the list is the Warriors' Zaza Pachulia, who earned the second-most votes of all West frontcourt players despite averaging just 5.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17.7 minutes.
Eastern Conference
Frontcourt
LeBron James - 595,288
Giannis Antetokounmpo - 500,663
Kevin Love - 250,347
Joel Embiid - 221,984
Carmelo Anthony - 189,817
Jimmy Butler - 189,066
Kristaps Porzingis - 184,166
Paul George - 138,332
Hassan Whiteside - 72,628
Jabari Parker - 64,14
Guards
Kyrie Irving - 543,030
Dwyane Wade - 278,052
DeMar DeRozan - 253,340
Isaiah Thomas - 193,297
Derrick Rose - 129,924
Kyle Lowry - 128,940
John Wall - 87,360
Jeremy Lin - 59,562
Kemba Walker - 52,122
Avery Bradley - 32,822
Western Conference
Frontcourt
Kevin Durant - 541,209
Zaza Pachulia - 439,675
Kawhi Leonard - 341,240
Anthony Davis - 318,144
Draymond Green - 236,315
DeMarcus Cousins - 202,317
Karl-Anthony Towns - 125,278
LaMarcus Aldridge - 101,724
Blake Griffin - 100,524
Marc Gasol - 97,370
Guards
Stephen Curry - 523,597
James Harden - 519,446
Russell Westbrook - 501,652
Klay Thompson - 293,054
Chris Paul - 173,830
Damian Lillard - 117,857
Eric Gordon - 76,609
Manu Ginobili - 65,832
Andre Iguodala - 64,247
Zach LaVine - 53,642
As was announced in December, this year marks the first time that fans only make up 50% of the vote, while NBA players and media each comprise 25%.
Fans can vote in several ways:
- NBA.com/vote
- The NBA App
- Twitter and Facebook, by using the player's first and last name (or Twitter handle) along with the hashtag #NBAVote
- Google search, by typing in "NBA Vote All-Star" or "NBA Vote Team Name" (example: NBA Vote Warriors) and using the respective voting cards to select teams and then players
On Twitter, Facebook and Google, fans can submit votes for 10 different players per day during the voting period. On NBA.com and in the NBA App, fans can fill out one ballot per day, selecting up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference.
A second voting update will be shared on Jan. 12, voting will conclude on Jan. 16 and the starters will be announced on Jan. 19 on TNT. The All-Star reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, will be announced a week later on Jan. 26.
The All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 19 at the Smoothie King Center.
