WNBA free agency begins

NEW YORK (AP) - Angel McCoughtry isn't going anywhere when she returns from her break from the WNBA.



The Dream gave the franchise tag to their star player so that when she does decide to play again she'll be in Atlanta. Earlier this month, McCoughtry announced she'd skip an undetermined portion of the upcoming WNBA season. She said she needs rest after playing a continuous year-round schedule with no offseason in Europe and the WNBA for eight straight seasons.



Other players that were given the franchise tag include Phoenix's DeWanna Bonner, Seattle's Crystal Langhorne, Connecticut's Camille Little and New York's Tanisha Wright.



WNBA free agency began Sunday, meaning teams can start to negotiate with their own restricted and unrestricted free agents. Deals can't be officially announced until Feb. 1.

