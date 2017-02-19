Westbrook gets assist from Durant on dunk

It happened. Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant were really teammates again.
With 5 minutes left in the first quarter of the All-Star Game, Westbrook passed to Durant, who sent a lob back across to the lane to his former Oklahoma City teammate and set him up for a dunk.
#KevinDurant finds Westbrook for the SLAM #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/TspRs3S6NG— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) February 20, 2017
A time-out was called not long afterward, and players around the Western Conference bench went into exaggerated applause.
The supposed Westbrook-Durant feud was one of the major storylines entering this All-Star Game, after Durant left the Thunder to join Golden State last summer.
