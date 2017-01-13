Williams shines, Mavericks beat Suns 113-108 in Mexico City

Dallas Mavericks guard J. J. Barea (5) drives against Phoenix Suns guard Brandon Knight (11) during the NBA game at the Mexico City Arena, Jan 12, 2017. (Photo: Jose Mendez/EFE via USA TODAY Sports)

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Deron Williams had 23 points and 15 assists, and the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Phoenix Suns 113-108 on Thursday night in the fourth regular-season NBA game played in Mexico.

Williams shot 9 for 15 from the field in a matchup of struggling teams. Harrison Barnes added 22 points and Dirk Nowitzki scored 18 for the Mavericks, who broke a three-game losing streak.

Devin Booker scored 29 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter for the Suns. Tyson Chandler had 14 points and 19 rebounds against his former team.

Dallas and Phoenix are tied for the worst record in the Western Conference at 12-27.

The game was the first of two that the Suns will play south of the border. Mexico is hosting two games in one regular season for the first time in NBA history.

