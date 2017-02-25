Suns waive Mike Scott, Jared Sullinger; sign Ronnie Price

Jan 24, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors center Jared Sullinger (0) battles for the loose ball against the San Antonio Spurs at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Sousa, Kevin Sousa)

CHICAGO (AP) - The Phoenix Suns waived forward Mike Scott and center/forward Jared Sullinger on Friday, a day after acquiring them in trades.



The Suns also signed guard Ronnie Price for the rest of the season. In his third tenure with the team, the 33-year-old Price has made two appearances since signing the first of two 10-day contracts January 27th.



On Thursday at the trade deadline, Phoenix got Sullinger and a pair of second-round picks from Toronto for forward P.J. Tucker, and acquired Scott, the rights to guard Cenk Akyol and cash considerations from Atlanta for a second-round pick.



The Suns faced the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

