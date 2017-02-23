Suns trade P.J. Tucker to Raptors for Sullinger, picks

Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the game against Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) at FedExForum. Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Phoenix Suns 110-91. (Photo: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports)

PHOENIX (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation says the Phoenix Suns have traded forward P.J. Tucker to the Toronto Raptors for forward Jared Sullinger and two second-round picks.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the trade had not been announced.

Tucker, known for his fiery attitude, tough defense and rebounding, averaged seven points and six rebounds while appearing in 57 games.

Tucker was with Toronto for 17 games as a rookie in 2006-07 before playing in Israel, Ukraine, Greece, Italy and Germany.

He came to the Suns in 2012 and averaged eight points and 5.9 rebounds in five seasons with Phoenix.

Sullinger averaged 3.4 points and 2.5 rebounds for Toronto. He averaged in double figures scoring in three of his four previous seasons in Boston.

