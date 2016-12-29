Suns shine in second half, beat Raptors 99-91

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) handles the ball in front of Phoenix Suns center Alex Len (21) in the first half of the NBA game at Talking Stick Resort Arena. (Photo: Jennifer Stewart/USA TODAY Sports)

PHOENIX (AP) - Eric Bledsoe scored 22 points and Devin Booker had nine of his 19 in the fourth quarter, helping the Phoenix Suns beat the Toronto Raptors 99-91 on Thursday night.

The Raptors, in second place in the Eastern Conference, lost consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 20 and 21. Both teams played the second of back-to-back games, with the first being on the road.

The Raptors trailed for most of the second half and cut a 14-point deficit to 90-85 on a layup by DeMar DeRozan with 3:25 to play in the fourth quarter. But the Suns hung on, winning for just the second time in eight games. They have won back-to-back home games for the second time this season.

DeRozan and Kyle Lowry scored 24 points apiece for the Raptors.

