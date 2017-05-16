Suns set to pick fourth in NBA Draft

Devin Bookersmiles in front of teammate P.J. Tucker against the Los Angeles Clippers at Talking Stick Resort Arena on April 13, 2016. (Photo: Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns had the second-worst record in the NBA in 2016-17, so they had the second-best odds at the top pick in next month's NBA Draft heading into the draft lottery Tuesday night.

Instead, they'll be picking fourth.

The top three picks went to the Celtics (via Brooklyn), Lakers and Sixers, in that order.

Last year, the Suns had the fourth pick, as well -- they drafted Dragan Bender, who played in just over half the team's games in 2016-17 and averaged 3 points per game.

They also acquired No. 8 pick Marquese Chriss (via a draft-day trade) in the 2016 draft. Chriss played in all 82 games, averaging 9.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Phoenix has never had the top pick in the draft.

