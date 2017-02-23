Suns get Mike Scott from Atlanta for cash

Atlanta Hawks forward Mike Scott (32) slam dunks during the second half in game one of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavs won 104-93. (Photo: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

PHOENIX (AP) - A person with knowledge of the deal says the Phoenix Suns have acquired power forward Mike Scott from the Atlanta Hawks for cash.

The person asked to remain anonymous because the deal had not been officially announced.

The 6-foot-8 Scott, a second-round pick out of Virginia in 2012, was slowed by a knee injury to start this season and never became a significant part of the Hawks' rotation.

His best season with Atlanta was 2013-14, when he averaged 9.6 points per game but his scoring has declined ever since.

Scott still faces drug-related charges from an arrest last July 30.

