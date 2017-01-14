Suns enjoying trip to Mexico

The Phoenix Suns play the Dallas Mavericks, during an NBA Global Games match at the Mexico City Arena, on January 12, 2017, in Mexico City. / AFP / RONALDO SCHEMIDT (Photo credit should read RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: RONALDO SCHEMIDT, This content is subject to copyright.)

Day 1 in Mexico City for the Suns reminded me of covering NBA All-star weekend or the NBA Finals. Thousands of media members showed up to watch the Suns practice inside of Mexico City Arena.

Guard Devin Booker is shocked by all the attention, “I unbelievable. I didn’t expect all this.” Center Tyson Center says, “I think it’s great for the players to experience this, because this is the type of attention you get when you’re in the NBA finals.”

After the madness of media day, several Suns players participated in a basketball clinic for 70 athletes with special needs. No translator needed for forward Alan Williams, he’s fluent in Spanish,” I think it’s a really cool thing I’m able to speak Spanish and connect with them on a different level. We speak the same language, so it’s cool.”

But the truly most amazing part of the day happened when Suns head coach Earl Watson decided to take a hand full of players and staff members to the ancient ruins of Teotihuacán. It was the largest city in the pre-Columbian Americas, thought to have been established between 100 and 50 BC.

“It simply just unbelievable. I’m at a loss for words,” says Watson. “You can tell they did everything with purpose, and you can learn a lot from things like this. I’m the type of person who will just watch the history channel the entire time anyway. It’s an experience in life I’ll never forget.”

And the Suns will never forget that time they climbed the Pyramid of the Sun. “Incredible experience. It’s pretty steep. Anytime you get to climb the biggest Pyramid in Mexico, I don’t know how you can beat that,” says Suns General Manager Ryan McDonough.

