Suns drawing a big crowd in Mexico

The Phoenix Suns play the Dallas Mavericks, during an NBA Global Games match at the Mexico City Arena, on January 12, 2017, in Mexico City. / AFP / RONALDO SCHEMIDT (Photo credit should read RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: RONALDO SCHEMIDT, This content is subject to copyright.)

It’s normal for NBA teams to hold a shootaround in the morning on game days. No different for the Suns while in Mexico.

It Thursday, the Suns will play the Mavericks later on that evening in their first of two games her in Mexico City. As they were leaving practice, you look up above the court, and see a large crowd of students giving them a standing ovation.

“That’s real love. That’s important man. For us, we are just coming in here for a pregame practice. For them, they’ll probably tell this story for the rest of their lives”, Devin Book says.

It’s a once in lifetime experience for the basketball teams out the American School Foundation, which is where the Suns held their practice.

Alex Gomez, the head boys basketball coach says, “For all, this is going to be first time watching an NBA practice. So it’s going to be a great experience for them.”

Coach Gomez didn’t even tell his players the Suns were coming. “I didn’t have any idea”, Eric Silva says, who one of the players on the team. “I was called to the office. I was nervous because I thought I did something wrong.”

It turned out to the be the best trip to the office ever. A chance to watch an NBA practice.

“I was really excited. They are really tall. Not a lot happens here, basketball wise in Mexico, and this is really exciting for most people”, Silva said.

(© 2017 KPNX)