Suns' Brandon Knight may miss 2017-18 season with torn ACL

The Phoenix Suns announced Tuesday that guard Brandon Knight tore the ACL in his left knee and is expected to miss out on the 2017-2018 season.

Knight tore his ACL last week while playing in South Florida, the team reported.

Knight has been with the Suns since 2015. He averaged 11 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds over 54 appearances off the bench last season.

He joined the Suns in a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks and signed a five-year, $70 million contract in the summer of 2015.

He saw his role significantly reduced last year, playing just 21 minutes per game in a crowded Suns backcourt. He'd never averaged less than 31 minutes per game in his five NBA seasons prior.

For his career, he's averaged 15.2 points and 4.3 assists per game.

