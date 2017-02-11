Suns' Alex Len suspended for 1 game

Feb 8, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Phoenix Suns center Alex Len (21) reacts during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Justin Ford, Justin Ford)



PHOENIX (AP) - The NBA has suspended Phoenix Suns center Alex Len for one game without pay for leaving the bench during an on-court altercation in a Wednesday night game against the Grizzlies in Memphis.



The NBA also fined three players $15,000 each for their roles in the altercation - Phoenix guard Tyler Ulis and forward Marquese Chriss and Memphis guard Troy Daniels.



The Suns said Len would serve his suspension during Friday night's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.