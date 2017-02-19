Robinson wins dunk contest, caps Saturday events

Feb 18, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. (10) competes in the slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Ronald Martinez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ronald Martinez, Pool Photo)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Glenn Robinson III of the Indiana Pacers is the All-Star slam dunk champion.

Robinson beat Derrick Jones Jr. of the Phoenix Suns in the final round. Robinson clinched the win with a perfect 50 on the final dunk of the night - going over three people for a reverse dunk and nearly touching his head on the rim in the process.



Robinson and Jones embraced when it was over, and Robinson went over to shake hands with judges.



"This is just the beginning for me," Robinson said.



Robinson started with a dunk where he leaped over Indiana teammate Paul George, grabbing the ball from the All-Star before his slam that merited 44 points.

.@TheRea1DJones came in 2nd at #VerizonDunk after putting on a show. Prescott Valley is proud!



(via @nbadleague) pic.twitter.com/UaPKsi8lFZ — Northern AZ Suns (@nazsuns) February 19, 2017

Jones failed to go over three people - or rather, one man, one Suns dancer and Suns' mascot The Gorilla - and get a dunk down in his first attempt of the finals, yet got 37 points. His second attempt, an off-the-bounce, between-the-legs slam, was a perfect 50.



DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers and Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic were eliminated in the first round. Gordon finished second to Minnesota's Zach LaVine in last year's contest.

PHOTO: Derrick Jones Jr. in Slam Dunk Contest

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.