REPORT: Portland interested in Suns' Tyson Chandler

Dec 28, 2016; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Danny Green (14) and Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler (4) battle for a rebound during the first half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Soobum Im, Soobum Im)

PHOENIX - We are approaching NBA trade season, and the Phoenix Suns could be active in the next couple of weeks.

Marc Stein of ESPN is reporting that the Portland Trial Blazers are interested in acquiring Suns center Tyson Chandler via trade.

Stein writing on ESPN.com:

Word is Portland, of late, has been tracking Tyson Chandler as a potential trade target, since the Phoenix center could certainly help the Blazers with their defensive issues. Chandler, 34, has two seasons left on his contract after this season valued at $26.5 million, but it remains to be seen how willing the Suns are to part with their interior anchor after Chandler encouraged the club to resist outside trade interest last summer.

Chandler is averaging 7.5 points and 11.6 rebounds per game this season for the Suns.

Portland has two 2017 1st rounds picks at their disposal & PHX will likely want a 1st in return if they decide to move Tyson Chandler. — Suns Nation (@SunsNationNBA) January 7, 2017

